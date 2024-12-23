3 Winners (and 2 losers) in Atlanta Falcons impressive blowout win vs. Giants

Winner: Atlanta receivers

You could see Atlanta receivers attempting to adjust to a new quarterback capable of making difficult throws. Almost surprised a quarterback put heat on the ball or was able to get it to them in their spot. It was an adjustment early but one that the Falcons seemed to make quickly and each receiver aside from Pitts, showed nice chemistry with their new quarterback.

Drake London and Darnell Mooney were both the most targeted receivers with Penix consistently looking to London when needing to move the sticks.

Loser: Terry Fontenot

The GM who decided to pay Marcus Mariota, Kirk Cousins, and attempted to pay Deshaun Watson shouldn't be your primary decision-maker. Add in the miss on Desmond Ridder and the inability to fix the pass rush it is time to make a change.

Atlanta's GM cannot make the most basic of moves without finding a way to complicate it. The quarterback management never made sense this past offseason and now you're paying Kirk Cousins to play somewhere else next season. Drafting Penix and paying a bridge option would have been the obvious move and should be the final straw.