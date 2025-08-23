3 winners (and 4 losers) from Falcons preseason finale vs. Cowboys

The Atlanta Falcons finish their preseason without a win. Clearly, the win-loss record doesn't matter, but it nonetheless would've been nice to carve out a win.

The Falcons will now move forward with roster cuts, with the final 53-man roster due on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET.

These seven players stood out in the preseason finale, for better or worse.

Winners and losers from the Atlanta Falcons final preseason game

Loser: QBs Easton Stick & Ben DiNucci

There were a whole lot of poor moments from the depth quarterbacks in the final two preseason games.

Easton Stick made many mistakes last week and this week, Emory Jones lost his spot on the roster after a blow to the head last week, and Ben DiNucci forgot he didn't play for the Cowboys anymore with a deep-shot interception.

The only good moments came when Stick was asked to throw rhythm passes.

Winner: Nick Nash, WR

Everyone wanted to see more of Nick Nash in the final game, and we got our wish.

He showed his quickness and toughness with some crisp routes and one particular catch where he snagged the ball and absorbed contact. It was great to see him get more than just screen passes thrown his way.

Loser: Cobee Bryant, CB

On the other side, the other popular undrafted free agent saw his stock plummet as he struggled in coverage.

He was beaten on a long touchdown (albeit it was a great throw and catch) and was called for a penalty on a fade route. He simply struggled to keep up with his opponent, which may cost him a roster spot.

Winner: Elijah Dotson, RB

It was one of those nights where one play can land you in the "winner" section.

Elijah Dotson's long run was something else; he put a move on the first defender that may have had Bijan Robinson impressed, and then took off like the wind.

Seeing that single play makes you wish this wasn't the final preseason game.

Loser: Mike Ford Jr., CB

Mike Ford Jr.'s game plan to make the final 53-man roster was to have a consistent showing on defense and show out on special teams—he did neither of those things.

Really, the secondary as a whole had a tough end to the preseason.

Winner: Bralen Trice, EDGE

Bralen Trice looked like a man on a mission out there, and it was fun to watch.

He had a few strong pass-rush reps, looked strong, and played hard (so hard that he got called for roughing the passer). It will be interesting to see what the Falcons' plan is for him in what will essentially be his rookie season.

Loser: Younghoe Koo, K

Younghoe Koo opened the game with a miss on a 51-yard field goal, which should give the Falcons a little pause after what we saw last year.

While I don't think Lenny Krieg will take his spot on the roster, seeing him miss another field goal that an NFL kicker cannot miss is alarming.

