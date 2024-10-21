3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons blowout loss to Seattle Seahawks
By Nick Halden
Loser: Jimmy Lake
The Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator had so many frustrating moments in this game. You're facing the top passing attack in the league and in the biggest moment of the first half, you don't have more DBs on the field? This was a part of why the Falcons allowed the touchdown in the final seconds of the first half. What a great moment for the Seahawks and Metcalf and a complete embarrassment for Lake's defense.
You know your limitations as a defense and understand the struggles you've had rushing the passer. The plan the Falcons had in place never made sense and seemed to benefit what Seattle did well. The inability to adjust at the half was an issue as well. Seattle was in control of this game from the start and a large part of it was due to poor defensive preparation and adjustments.
In fairness to Lake, Raheem Morris deserves a heavy dose of blame as well considering his comments coming into the week on the Atlanta pass rush. Lake's defense isn't living anywhere close to expectations and this was by far the worst game of the season for the struggling unit.