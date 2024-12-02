3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons humiliating loss to Los Angeles Chargers
By Nick Halden
Loser: Terry Fontenot
The contract you willingly gave Kirk Cousins appeared to be a win just a few short weeks ago. With the veteran winning games against Carolina, Philly, and twice against Tampa it seemed Atlanta had found a stabilizing force. This covered up a lot of the mistakes that Fontenot has made during his tenure as Atlanta's GM.
Look at this season's pass rush results as the biggest indictment of Atlanta's front office. Right behind it is the fact you cannot get any production from this year's rookie class. It is a complete non-factor for a team attempting to make a playoff push. Unless Penix gets put into the lineup and proves himself you're not going to get a single meaningful rookie contributor down the stretch of the season.
At some point, we have to look objectively at the job Fontenot has done drafting and question if it is time to make a change. Atlanta put themselves in a playoff position if they fumble away the division lead someone must pay. The defensive coordinator and GM stand out as the most likely options. Fontenot perhaps should have been shown the door along with current Pittsburgh OC Arthur Smith.