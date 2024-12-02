3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons humiliating loss to Los Angeles Chargers
By Nick Halden
Loser: Atlanta fans that believed in this team
It truly felt as if the Atlanta Falcons had finally turned the page with Raheem Morris and Kirk Cousins at the helm. Whether it was the heart-stopping wins over the Bucs or Eagles or going toe-to-toe with the defending champs there were a myriad of reasons to believe in this team. It seemed the usual hopes and dreams the Falcons love to crush were very much alive.
Yes, this team always had a clear ceiling but they were running away with the NFC South. Now it is very much on the table the Falcons miss the playoffs and are left looking back at another season of failures.
Winner: Tampa Bay
The Falcons are begging Tampa to take back control of the division despite sweeping their division rival. Tampa's schedule is extremely easy down the stretch and it is still very much an option they catch the Falcons and Atlanta is sitting at home in January.
The Bucs appeared to be dead after back-to-back losses to the Chiefs and 49ers. Atlanta continues to keep them alive losing games that are begging to be won. By far the worst division and the team every NFC contender will want to play in the wildcard round.