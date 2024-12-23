4 areas Michael Penix Jr. excelled in during first start with Falcons

1. Michael Penix Jr. looked stunningly poised

This Falcons season has had a lot of oddities but none stand out more than what has happened at the quarterback position over the past month. Kirk Cousins, the 13-year veteran, looked flustered and panicked with the ball in his hands.

In steps MIchael Penix Jr., a rookie making his first career start against one of the league's best defensive lines. He looked like the 13-year veteran that Cousins was supposed to be.

Color commentator Daryl Johnston frequently mentioned how calm the rookie looked in the pocket. It was incredible.

Penix did everything; he managed the game clock, lined up his teammates, got the ball out of his hands, used his eyes, and didn't get flustered under pressure. You cannot say enough good things about the new franchise quarterback.