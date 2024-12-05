4 Atlanta Falcons not named Kirk Cousins who must show improvement in Week 14
By Nick Halden
2. Tyler Allgeier
The dynamic duo that Atlanta seemed to have in the backfield has switched to simply relying on Bijan Robinson. Outside of a nice game against the Saints, Allgeier has faded throughout the season. This comes as a surprise when the back was far more productive than Robinson for the first handful of games this season. His running style seemed to adjust far quicker to what offensive coordinator Zac Robinson wanted to do.
In the weeks since the production has faded and the team seems far more focused on getting Robinson the ball. This is more than fair when you look at what Bijan continues to do this season. For Allgeier to earn more carries he needs a big play early against the Vikings.
Touches are going to be limited and Allgeier must be able to take advantage. The back getting rolling along with Robinson changes this offense completely. You take pressure off Cousins and allow the quarterback to settle into the game and hopefully avoid the back-breaking turnovers of the past few weeks. Seeing Allgeier consistently stopped at the line of scrimmage and unable to create big plays has been surprising. That needs to change this week for Atlanta to pull off the upset.