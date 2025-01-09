4 Atlanta Falcons the team should unquestionably re-sign this offseason

The Atlanta Falcons have a long list of free agents set to his the market at the start of the new league year. While the defense is facing a lot of overturn Atlanta's offense will bring stability into the 2025 season. Even if the team fails to sign a single free agent on this side of the ball the team will return 10/11 offensive starters with only center Drew Dalman's future in question.

A lack of star free agents is a combination of two things, a front office locking up their talent and a young roster full of rookie deals. The Falcons must be careful who they opt to pay in the next two offseasons with Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Michael Penix Jr. all needing to be paid over the next three seasons. With this in mind, the Falcons should let many of their current free agents walk with four clear exceptions that have more than earned another season in Atlanta.

KhaDarel Hodge

Arguably the most thrilling moment of Atlanta's 2024 season belongs to the special teams ace. With Drake London dealing with an injury the Falcons turned to Hodge to step in at receiver in overtime. The memorable moment that followed gave Atlanta fans hope and a reason to believe in the team for the first time in half a decade.

It isn't one moment that has Hodge on this list with his value being very clear on special teams. Finding ways to block a punt or make a key tackle, Hodge is a football player that finds a way to impact winning. The veteran's value cannot be measured statically with any accuracy. His value to the Falcons is obvious and a return should be high on the team's offseason priority list.

Drew Dalman

Atlanta should re-sign the center if it can fit within their budget. Dalman's injuries this season likely work in the team's favor driving down the value of the deal. Already the team is paying Kaleb McGary, Jake Matthews, and Chris Lindstrom. A return for Dalman depends on how team-friendly of a deal they can work out with their starting center.

The offense proved it can survive without Dalman making this a low stress move. Ideally you would like Dalman back in the building but with the rest of your starters returning you have the stability to go in another direction if needed.

Rondale Moore

The Atlanta Falcons traded former starting quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for receiver Rondale Moore. Moore was expected to be the team's third receiver before a season-ending injury never allowed him to take a meaningful snap with the team. Moore is still an unproven player looking for a chance to earn reps in a capable offense.

What makes bringing Moor back so appealing is the improved depth and speed the receiver offers. With Penix's ability to throw the deep ball the Falcons could use another speedy option and re-signing Moore is likely to be well within the team's limited budget.

Storm Norton

Twice in the last two seasons the swing tackle has been forced into action due to an injury to Kaleb McGary. Both times Norton was up to the task and gave the Atlanta offense a chance from a difficult position. Keeping Norton in the building is important depth and unlikely to cost the Falcons much cap space whatsoever.

Overall Atlanta's list of free agents is underwhelming with the team losing few impact players. It gives Fontenot and Morris a chance to rebuild the defense and rebuild trust from their fanbase.