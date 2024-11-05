4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve credit for dominating win over Dallas
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk Cousins
Yes, Kirk Cousins is rarely going to hurt you with his legs and isn't going to demand headlines. However, what the Atlanta Falcons quarterback has quietly been is one of the league's best starters Whether you look at game-winning drives or simply at the numbers the veteran has piled up it is easy to make the case Cousins could play his way into the MVP conversation.
What the quarterback does so well that isn't appreciated is his ability to adjust his play to what the team needs. It was on full display against Dallas starting out hot and putting the Falcons in control of the game. When it was clear the Falcons were in control of the game the quarterback focused on keeping the clock running and throwing the ball underneath.
Cousins is exactly what this franchise has needed for the last two years. Without the veteran, it is easy to make the case that this is a 2-3 win team. His impact and leadership have changed this team's ceiling and their belief in where the season will go. Surviving offensive line injuries and a rough start to the season from his OC, Kirk Cousins keeps putting together great weeks.