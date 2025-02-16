4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve more credit for their place in franchise history

4. Mike Kenn

For those that don't recognize the name, you're not alone with many fans overlooking one of the better franchise players. Kenn was a tackle in Atlanta for nearly two decades. To have this longevity while playing at such a high level is nearly impossible. Kenn was a five-time Pro Bowl player and consistently offered stability to Atlanta teams searching for answers.

Kenn's time in Atlanta isn't fully appreciated based on what the team accomplished during that time. Atlanta wasn't among the league's contenders and was often a bad football team. Offensive linemen are already often overlooked even on great teams. Atlanta not putting together a truly great team during this time resulted in many overlooking Kenn's legacy.

While Kenn is more accomplished a comparison could be Jake Matthews and the quiet production the left tackle has offered for more than a decade. Not many NFL fans outside of Atlanta might know the name but it has been an impactful one. Matthews remains a consistent and reliable force leaving at least one position the Falcons have never had to question. This is exactly the type of production and stability that Kenn offered.