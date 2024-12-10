4 Atlanta Falcons who deserve to have their jobs questioned after loss in Minnesota
By Nick Halden
3. Jimmy Lake
Against the Chargers, it appeared the Falcons had a completely different defensive coordinator. The pressure was consistent, and the changes Lake made after the bye week made sense. However, we should have known this was all setting up for a defining Sam Darnold game. The Minnesota quarterback lit the secondary on fire and simply made any play he wanted against the Falcons who offered no counter.
Yes, Kirk Cousins threw two more interceptions and the offense didn't counter either. Despite this, you expect the defense to hang just a little bit tougher than they did on Sunday. It seemed to be a team that had let go of the rope and simply was waiting for the clock to run out.
It is yet another season when it appears the Falcons lack the veteran leadership or pride to refuse to quit. Another callback to games last season against the Saints and Bears in similar spots. The Falcons offense seemed to be moving the ball and taking a step forward and the defense let go of the rope. Atlanta needs to make a change at defensive coordinator this offseason, Lake simply isn't getting it done.