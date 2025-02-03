4 Atlanta Falcons who must be better in 2025 to break long playoff drought

2. Michael Penix Jr.

In only three games Penix looked the part of a future franchise quarterback. The rookie was far from perfect but the defining moments were two game-tying drives late against the Commanders and Panthers. Going 1-2 in his first three starts is hard to swallow when you look at the production in both of the final two games of the season. Raheem Morris and the Atlanta defense didn't hold up their end of the bargain. Actively hurting a rookie quarterback who is going to need reps and a full offseason to take the next step.

As exciting as Penix was the quarterback has a lot of areas to improve. The first and most obvious simply is going to take time. It was clear that Kirk Cousins was taking all of the first team reps. Players weren't on the same page or used to the heat and spin Penix puts on the football. It resulted in a lot of plays left on the field that would have flipped both games.

This is on the Falcons for not making the switch sooner and giving the rookie time to get on the same page as his teammates. Something that will quickly change with a full offseason and cap ahead.