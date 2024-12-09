4 Atlanta Falcons who should be searching for new jobs after dismal road loss
By Nick Halden
3. Terry Fontenot
One could argue that Fontenot should be fired based on drafting Penix and signing Cousins alone. What a completely clueless move from a front office that finds ways to ignore the obvious. Whether it is failing to add a pass rusher or the GM's draft classes there is a laundry list of reasons why it is time to part ways with the GM.
For now, let's focus on the quarterback decisions that have been made since Fontenot has taken over. Matt Ryan was pushed out and the Falcons countered by signing Marcus Mariota and Taylor Heinicke while drafting Desmond Ridder. After the implosion this caused for Arthur Smith happened the Falcons looked to make a change and signed Kirk Cousins to an $180-million dollar deal.
Rather than spending your top-ten pick on a player who could support Cousins you draft Penix and refuse to put him in the lineup as the veteran implodes. It is a mess of your own making and it is time the Falcons part ways with a GM who cannot draft and has been unable to fix the pass rush or quarterback positions. A complete mess of an offseason continues to stack up as one of the many reasons it is time to part ways with Terry Fontenot.