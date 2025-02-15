4 Biggest problems the Atlanta Falcons must solve in 2025 offseason

4. Rebuild the secondary

Jessie Bates and A.J. Terrell are the only starters in the Atlanta secondary who are locked in to return for the 2025 season. Justin Simmons, Mike Hughes, and Dee Alford are all set to hit free agency. There are reasons the team needs to move on from each of the trio and it wouldn't be surprising to see a completely fresh start.

Simmons is the only piece a case could be made for a return. The safety wasn't put in the best position and could benefit from Jeff Ulbrich taking over as the DC and you would have the depth of Hellams if Simmons didn't take a step forward.

With that said, it would be shocking to see more than one of the trio return with how the Falcons finished out the season. Alford's struggles were a big piece of why the team was unable to win the NFC South. Hughes faded down the stretch of the season and neither made a case as to why they should return. A.J. Terrell is playing at an incredible level that cannot be appreciated fully based on what is happening around him. Atlanta needs to find a way to at least put competitive pieces in place.