4 Clear concerns the Atlanta Falcons are facing on the road in Denver
By Nick Halden
4. How does last week's game change things for Denver?
Look at Chicago as the latest example of what can happen on one failed play. Washington scoring on a desperation heave in the game's final second appears to have broken what was thought to be a playoff contender early in the year. The Broncos are in a very similar spot having put themselves in a position to beat the Kansas City Chiefs and ruin their perfect season.
For those that didn't watch the Broncos controlled most of the game on Sunday and had the game's final drive. Making the Chiefs use every timeout the Broncos played for a short field goal and ran the clock out. The kick was blocked the magic of the Chiefs escaping obvious losses continued to live on.
How does this change things for Denver? Will Atlanta be facing a fiery team frustrated or motivated by the loss or a hungover group that isn't over a week before? The answer to this question goes a long way in deciding Atlanta's season and how they are viewed heading into the bye. A loss isn't the end of the world but it does open the door back up for a Tampa run and raise obvious questions.