4 Falcons trending in the wrong direction after Week 9 loss

There has been no shortage of disappointment for the Atlanta Falcons this year. We have seen numerous players fail to make the impact they were supposed to.

They are also much of the reason for the Falcons' losing record at the halfway point.

Hopefully, they can turn things around soon, but for now, here are a few players who are not heading in the right direction for this frustrating team.

4 players who are heading toward irrelevancy for the 2025 Falcons

1. Darnell Mooney, WR

There isn't much you can say about Darnell Mooney that hasn't already been said. He has been bad, especially compared to last year.

The veteran receiver was expected to step up as one of the offense's top threats. Instead, he has caught 12 passes for 173 yards and no touchdowns in six games.

He has found no chemistry with Michael Penix Jr., has struggled with injuries, and has rapidly become an afterthought in this offense in a role where he should've been a cornerstone of success.

2. JD Bertrand, LB

The injury to Divine Deablo has made a bigger impact on the defense than anyone could've predicted—they have looked significantly different.

Much of the reason is the horrible play by second-year linebacker JD Bertrand. The late-round pick has been late on nearly every play and has found himself playing fewer snaps in favor of converted safety and career journeyman Ronnie Harrison.

Why the Falcons ever thought Bertrand could fill in as a starter after what he showed in the preseason is beyond me. I thought he shouldn't have even made the final roster.

3. Mike Hughes, CB

The veteran corner signed a solid extension in the offseason after a good-not-great season last year.

The job of being A.J. Terrell's counterpart is never easy, and early on, things looked good for Hughes. However, that has quickly changed with his poor play. He is hurting his team as he continues to get picked on, and the surging Dee Alford could be coming for his job.

4. Jamal Agnew, WR/KR

There was hope that Jamal Agnew could return to being a Pro Bowl player as a return man—that hasn't happened just yet.

While he has averaged 10.7 yards per punt return, he has yet to have an explosive return. His long is 17, which isn't good enough with how bad the offense has been. As a kick returner, he has averaged 24 yards.

When you combine that with his inability to get snaps in an unbelievably thin wide receiver room, the 30-year-old's stock continues to fall.