3 winners (and 4 losers) from another heartbreaking Falcons loss to Patriots

It is a third straight loss for the Atlanta Falcons as they fall on the road to the New England Patriots 24-23.

Early on, it looked like things were trending toward another blowout loss, but the team did fight back. Unfortunately, it was all for naught as they couldn't make the needed plays, yet again.

Here are the winners and losers from the Week 9 game.

Loser: Parker Romo, K

I mean come on, just make the PAT!

The kicking situation has now cost the Falcons multiple games this year, after they missed the playoffs last year for the same reason. Gone are the good days of Matt Bryant and even the Linsanity run of Younghoe Koo.

Winner: Michael Penix Jr., QB

I know, that intentional grounding penalty at the end was bad. But so was the timing of the snap.

Past that play, Penix Jr. had a solid game, going 22-for-37 for 222 yards and three touchdowns. He didn't look like someone who was off last week. He made many rocket throws, gave his top receiver a chance to make a play, and should've been credited with a game-tying drive.

Loser: Offensive line

It didn't take long to realize that the Falcons' offensive line was going to struggle against New England. They were torn up by K'Lavon Chaisson on the first drive, followed by a host of others making plays.

The run blocking has also been a massive issue. They gave Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier no chance to gain chunk yards. The Falcons could only muster 71 rushing yards on the day.

Now, they have to deal with injuries to their two starting guards, Matthew Bergeron and Chris Lindstrom, who both left the game and never returned.

Winner: Drake London, WR

The Dirty Birds seriously missed Drake London last week. Without him, they found no success through the air against a porous Dolphins defense. His return gave his team a chance to win this week.

The fourth-year receiver caught nine passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns (a career high). It was incredible to watch him will his team to a potential game-tying drive.

Loser: Mike Hughes and Dee Alford, CB

There is a real hole opposite A.J. Terrell that the Falcons have to figure out. Mike Hughes started the season playing well, but that has since dissipated as he continues to get picked on.

Meanwhile, Dee Alford had been good all season, for the most part. That changed on Sunday as he gave up big plays. Those two were key culprits in allowing DeMario Douglas to enjoy the best game of his career, where he caught four passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Winner: Jalon Walker, LB

Speaking of missing someone, the defense sorely missed Jalon Walker in their past two games.

The rookie made some massive plays. He forced that strip sack that James Pearce Jr. returned before halftime, which significantly changed the tenor of the game. He also batted a screen pass on third down to give the Falcons a chance at a game-winning drive.

Loser: Playoff hopes

Obviously, every loss drops your odds of making the playoffs. However, this week was especially bad for the Dirty Birds.

They drop further behind the division-leading Buccaneers, who are on a bye. You lose a game on the Panthers, who stunningly beat the Packers. And your Wildcard hopes dropped with teams like the Bears, Vikings, and 49ers winning.