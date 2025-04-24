4 Falcons who could become expendable during 2025 NFL Draft

We are hours away from Atlanta, and we are finally on the clock in the 2025 NFL Draft. What exactly will Atlanta do to follow up 2024's jaw-dropping decisions? It is hard to believe Atlanta's front office won't stay on script this time around and look to add to a defensive core that is facing a myriad of concerns. Starting with the lack of a proven pass rusher, if the season started today, who are Atlanta's top outside threats?

It is hard to make the case that either Leonard Floyd or Arnold Ebiketie are going to be great options. While both are solid options, it isn't the star Atlanta so badly needs. The Falcons opting not to answer this need in free agency suggests the team could look in this year's first round. Considering the team only has five first-round selections, answering this need as well as the rest of the defensive needs will require at least one trade. While the most likely scenario is Atlanta spending picks, there are at least four names the team could consider moving.

1. Kirk Cousins

This is the obvious inclusion that remains the talk of the league. As Aaron Rodgers continues to dance around the idea of retirement, Cousins is one of the few starting options left on the market. With the Titans expected to draft Cam Ward with the first overall pick, teams could view the veteran quarterback as a secondary option.

What Atlanta is going to have to decide is how much they are willing to spend to add a draft pick. Thus far teams that have had interest in Cousins aren't willing to take on Atlanta's asking price. Moving Cousins during the draft will likely require the team eat the majority of the salary and a mid-round selection. How much does Atlanta value this over continuing to wait out the veteran?

2. Kyle Pitts

The reasons why Atlanta shouldn't move on from the tight end are incredibly clear. Selling a player at their lowest value is bad business and a decision that prevents Pitts from playing a full season with Michael Penix Jr. There simply isn't a path to trading the pass catcher for anything close to your level of investment. Pitts has had one great season and has been frustrating in the three years since.

Understanding Atlanta's frustration with the player is the only reason a deal should even be considered possible. A wiser approach would be allowing Pitts to play out his contract and giving Penix a full season with every possible weapon.

3. Tyler Allgeier

Tyler Allgeier has been the ultimate pro after having a strong rookie season with the Falcons. Atlanta's next move was to replace Allgeier as the starter and bring in star back Bijan Robinson. This was understandable looking at how Robinson has changed life for the Atlanta offense. However, Allgeier was an accomplished player who had every reason to feel slighted by the decision.

Rather than voice this, Allgeier has simply made it impossible to keep him out of the starting lineup. The luxury of having a second starter on the roster isn't one Atlanta can maintain. In the final year of the back's contract a trade is at least on the table.

4. Kaleb McGary

Of the four this is the least likely to happen and only going to be a consideration if the team makes one specific draft day decision. Atlanta's decision to workout Kelvin Banks at the start of April caught headlines for a reason. The team going off book and drafting Banks near the end of the first-round wouldn't be a complete surprise.

It is the type of move Fontenot has consistently made during his Atlanta tenure. If Atlanta were to go this direction they could look to recoup a pick to help the defense by parting ways with current tackle McGary. A very specific scenario, but one that shouldn't be ruled out completely heading into draft night.