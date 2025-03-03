4 Offseason concerns the Atlanta Falcons must solve in 2025

1. Kirk's future remains in question

Yet again, GM Terry Fontenot has made the case that the Falcons will keep Kirk Cousins as their backup quarterback for the 2025 season. Keeping Cousins on the roster as you attempt to turn the page to Michael Penix Jr. doesn't make very much sense. It shows a lack of trust either in Penix's future or ability for the quarterback to stay healthy. These could both be reasons the Falcons opted to sign Cousins in the first place.

Whatever the reasoning, it remains unlikely the team heads into Week 1 with both Cousins and Penix on the roster. The team cannot trade Cousins until early summer if they hope to ease the dead cap hit the quarterback will bring. Fontenot could be setting himself up to win either way.

If the Falcons are unable to trade Cousins, the plan was always to keep the veteran while any deal presented will simply be too tempting to pass up. The GM covering his bases, understanding that this is going to be a long offseason. Kirk Cousins returning in 2025 would be a shock based both on the quarterback's small remaining window as a starter and the wish to fully turn the page to Penix.