4 players playing their final game with Falcons in finale vs. Saints

The Atlanta Falcons' season will end early for an eighth straight season. What looked like a promising year spiraled, once again, during the middle part of the season calendar.

As a result, the Dirty Birds are playing their final game of the 2025 season on Sunday against the much-hated New Orleans Saints, who will also see their season end (hooray!).

And for these Falcons players, this will be their final time entering Mercedes-Benz Stadium as members of the home team.

Atlanta Falcons who are guaranteed not to return in 2026

1. Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins is still owed a lot of money, but the Falcons can still save precious cap space by designating him as a post-June 1 release.

After the drafting of Michael Penix Jr., the conclusion of the 2025 season always figured to be Cousins' end in red and black. Eating his $57.5 million cap hit for next season makes no sense, even with the need for a spot starter.

2. Darnell Mooney

Things have fallen off a cliff for the guy who was Cousins' big-play threat a season ago. Darnell Mooney has had nothing short of a disappointing season that will cap his career as a Falcon.

Using their other post-June 1 designation, the Falcons can save just under $12 million in 2026 cap space while splitting $11 million in dead cap over the next two seasons. That money can be used to fix what has been a terrible wide receiver unit.

3. David Onyemata

David Onyemata has been a solid piece for what he was signed to be: a strong interior presence.

His 2025 season got off to a slow start, but he has picked things up in the latter half.

The 33-year-old is due to be a free agent once the new league year hits and will likely be looking for a new opportunity away from a team that has prioritized youth in recent years.

For a cherry on top of his Falcons career, he will get to finish things against the team that employed him for his first seven seasons.

4. Arnold Ebiketie

Arnold Ebiketie has had an up-and-down career since the Falcons traded up to take him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. We have seen flashes of brilliance, but his long sack droughts have defined his career thus far.

But as a long-time believer in the Cameroon-born pass rusher, I firmly believe some team will sign him to a cheap contract this offseason and find that he has double-digit sack potential.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, both sides should move on from each other—even if the Falcons know his potential.

5. KhaDarel Hodge

Marquice Williams' special teams unit has been a complete and utter disaster this season. Hardly anything has gone right for them as nearly every facet has directly contributed to at least one loss this season.

That is why a retooling of that coaching staff (even if Raheem Morris is retained) will take place, and with that, a retooling of the players.

Last year, KhaDarel Hodge was a Pro Bowler, but his impact hasn't been felt this year. Releasing him will save about $2.7 million in valuable cap space.