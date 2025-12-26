The Atlanta Falcons were starting to doubt Kirk Cousins after some bad starts, which nearly put his time in red and black in jeopardy. He has really turned a corner as of late, but his contract situation could pull him out of starting consideration if Michael Penix Jr. misses any time next season.

Penix is currently expected to miss the start of the 2026 season due to a partially torn ACL suffered back in Week 11 that ended his season. The Falcons know they'll need short-term insurance for the young signal-caller, but Cousins' $57.5 million 2026 cap hit means it's unlikely he's that player.

The 37-year-old has been adequate in Penix's stead, but certainly hasn't been worth the $180 million price tag he was signed to. It's become increasingly likely that Captain Kirk will be cut this offseason when the Dirty Birds exercise the out in his deal, which could see him morph into a veteran backup.

A return to the Vikings is the perfect career move for Kirk Cousins if the Falcons move on from him

And if the Falcons do cut bait, his next destination feels obvious. Minnesota Vikings' rookie J.J. McCarthy has struggled this year, meaning Kevin O'Connell could look to add an experienced backup to help mentor him, as nobody makes more sense than the man who made his career in Minnesota.

The four-time Pro Bowler took the Vikings to the playoffs multiple times in his time under center, but injuries and age ultimately caught up to him before landing in Atlanta. He also knows O'Connell's system from his time playing in it, meaning Cousins is the most obvious candidate to fulfill his vision.

Moreover, if McCarthy gets hurt again, Cousins is a more than viable option. He'll be throwing to big names like Jordan Addison, Justin Jefferson, and T.J. Hockenson, and Aaron Jones, which is a massive leg up from the ailing receiver room he's currently throwing to with the Falcons.

When the first-round pick out of Michigan got hurt this season, the Vikings turned to Carson Wentz and undrafted rookie Max Brosmer, and even if the Michigan State product isn't the player he once was, nobody can doubt the fact he's significantly more qualified to start than their alternative options.

Cousins will turn 38 before next season, so more important than his skill is the fact he can help McCarthy adjust to the NFL just like he did with Penix. The idea of a reunion might sound surprising, but it feels like a matter of time before he returns to his old stomping grounds.