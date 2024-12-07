4 players playing their way right off the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
These players are pushing themselves right off the Falcons roster.
1. Kirk Cousins' future in major doubt after one season with Falcons
The Kirk Cousins rollercoaster has been a wild ride. The veteran quarterback started his time in Atlanta with a rough performance against the Steelers but got better each week before falling off a cliff in Week 11 against New Orleans.
Now, the quarterback who won a couple of NFC Offensive Player of the Week awards finds himself with an uncertain future.
With Michael Penix Jr. lurking behind the 36-year-old quarterback, the Falcons will likely elect to move on from Cousins, assuming he doesn't go on a tear over the final five games. He hasn't lived up to his steep price and could ultimately be considered one of the worst free-agent signings in NFL history.