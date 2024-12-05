Would Michael Penix Jr. actually fix the Falcons struggling offense?
The Atlanta Falcons have only managed 36 points in their last 12 quarters. For an offense with names like Kirk Cousins, Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts, that is unacceptable. They are a better team than what they have shown these past three games.
Of course, much of the issues lie directly on the shoulders of quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins' four interceptions on Sunday was directly responsible for the loss and has everyone calling for rookie Michael Penix Jr.
However, can we expect a rookie to fix an offense that one of the most productive quarterback hasn't been able to?
There is reason to believe Michael Penix Jr. is the missing piece
Michael Penix Jr. has seen limited action this season taking over for Kirk Cousins in two blowout losses. Zac Robinson has only asked him to throw a few passes so we have no idea what a full game would look like.
With that being said, the little we have seen has been spectacular. His quick decisions and rocket arm have shown up. He is what his team needs right now.
Perhaps, a new pair of eyes in the backfield would do wonders for Raheem Morris' team. Cousins is playing like one of the league's worst quarterbacks and has the Falcons trending toward their seventh straight season not making the playoffs.
Penix isn't a young, inexperienced quarterback; he had a boatload of experience at Indiana and Washington. He knows how to command a winning offense.
His arm also brings an element his mentor has failed to show. That pick-six we saw on Sunday wouldn't happen with the best outside passer in the 2024 NFL Draft. Scouts even said he would be a top-five arm in the NFL on day one—can't deny it when you watch his college tape.
It is hard to imagine him being a downgrade. The reality is Raheem Morris isn't going to make the change this season. Right or wrong, they believe in Kirk Cousins and think he gives them the best chance to win.