4 players the Atlanta Falcons must re-sign this offseason
The players the Falcons cannot let walk in the offseason.
4 of 4
4. Falcons should bring back Eddie Goldman... again
The Atlanta Falcons have finally reaped the benefits of signing Eddie Goldman. They stuck with him through two pseudo-retirements and he has exceeded expectations, to his credit.
The veteran defensive lineman has a lot more football left in him. He has pressured quarterbacks and held his ground as a run defender.
On a defensive line that includes Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata, you could argue Goldman has been the most consistent of the group, with limited opportunities. The Falcons have been smart with his snap count. It may leave him ready for another full season of football.