Falcons legend Grady Jarrett has fought his way off cap-casualty list
Grady Jarrett has been an icon for years in Atlanta. The Falcons' 2015 fifth-round pick has been one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL over the past decade. Through it all, he has remained committed to the team that drafted him, even through the rough times.
Last season, he faced adversity as he tore his ACL midseason. We had high hopes for him going into 2024 and he came out of the gate hot with one-and-a-half sacks against Pittsburgh.
However, this was followed by a seven-game sack drought, during which he disappeared on the struggling defensive line. This led me to write about Grady being on track to get released in the offseason. His play was not matching his pay. But coincidentally, he has been outstanding since then, which may earn him a spot on the 2025 Falcons.
Grady Jarrett has proven he deserves another season with Falcons
Grady Jarrett has never been the type of player who annually posts double-digit sacks. Instead, he has been a havoc-inducing defensive tackle. His efforts show up in the passing game with pressures and the run game with tackles for loss.
Grady disappeared in both areas for a long stretch. Quite honestly, it was difficult not to forget about him because we are so used to him making a couple of extraordinary plays every game.
Recently, he has been back to his old self. While he has only had one sack during this streak, his impact has been felt routinely.
He has truly been a big part of the pass rush's random streak of brilliance. When he plays this way, he makes everyone around him better and is back to forcing his opposition to gameplan for him.
We are also finally seeing those couple of plays per game where it seems like Grady is taking the handoff thanks to his lightning-quick moves.
The franchise legend has turned the narrative of his season around and might've just saved himself a seat for next year.