4 players who have robbed the Atlanta Falcons blind in 2024
Ignoring their ugly Week 7 loss, the Atlanta Falcons have been good this season. After starting on a rough note, they overcame mistakes by the Philadelphia Eagles on the road, nearly beat the Kansas City Chiefs, and then went on a season-defining three-game divisional win streak.
Many players are to thank for the success but there are also those players who have had their fair share of struggles after a lot was expected of them.
Let's look at the four players who the Falcons have been disappointed with as we hit the halfway mark of the 2024 season.
Four players who have let the Atlanta Falcons down in 2024
4. Chris Lindstrom, RG
Chris Lindstrom has been far from terrible this season. The franchise right guard has locked down the position ever since he was drafted and has turned in a quality season to this point.
However, as the leader of the offensive line, we expect him to be consistently dominant, something he hasn't been. His run blocking has been his strength while his pass blocking and penalties haven't been this season.
He has been called for two holding and a false start penalty, only Ryan Neuzil has more. Three may not seem like a lot but you aren't paying him to make these mistakes.
3. Arnold Ebiketie, OLB
This felt like the breakout season for the talented Arnold Ebiketie but it has been a quiet year for the second-round pick.
Despite being the leader in win rate off the edge, Ebiketie has yet to record a sack. This has been a common theme for him throughout his young career. He gets close to quarterbacks but he rarely manages to finish the play for a sack. He must start stepping up or else this defense is in big trouble.
2. David Onyemata, DT
David Onyemata lived up to his big contract in his first season with the Falcons. However, his second year has been a huge disappointment.
The veteran defensive tackle has been a big piece in the run-stuffing struggles as he constantly finds himself getting pushed off his spot. As a pass rusher, he has only taken down the quarterback one time and has rarely made his presence felt.
1. Matt Judon, OLB
Defensive line disappointment has been a common theme for this team and it is spearheaded by the awful play of Matt Judon. Judon was brought in to be a difference maker off the edge but has instead been a liability.
The veteran has just one and a half sacks on the season and none since Week 2. He has failed to generate pressures or run stops; it has been nothing short of a disaster. Giving up a third-round pick for him is looking like the worst move of the offseason. We are lucky he was willing to play under his current contract because imagine how much worse this would look if he was handed a massive contract.
Hopefully, the former Raven and Patriot will be able to return to his old form. The Falcons desperately need him to do something in the second half of the season.