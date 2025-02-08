4 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons should consider adding behind Michael Penix Jr.

2. Riley Leonard

If the Falcons are going to draft a quarterback this offseason it is going to be a late-round investment. The number of defensive needs with limited cap space makes it impossible to draft a quarterback to backup Penix. There is also the fact that having a veteran or a player like Lance with a high upside makes far more sense. However, one interesting exception to this could be Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard.

Leonard would be a great short-yardage weapon and project quarterback. If you draft Leonard, you want another option behind Michael Penix Jr. There is a reason the quarterback is likely going to be on the board in the draft's final rounds.

The quarterback doesn't profile as a starter at the next level and has an uphill battle to win a backup job. One thing that could change this is the elite ability he flashed at Notre Dame to convert in short-yardage situations. Having Riley on the roster simply to run the tush-push and convert on key downs would be an interesting wrinkle. With Penix's concerning injury history, you don't want the quarterback running and putting himself in harm's way very often. This could be a move that gives you the best of both worlds.