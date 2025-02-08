4 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons should consider adding behind Michael Penix Jr.

4. Jameis Winston

Some Atlanta fans may be against this move based simply on what Jameis pulled against the team two seasons ago. Winston had his team lined up in victory formation and ran a fake play to get his teammate a touchdown and run up the score. If you're Winston's teammate you love the respect and willingness to defy the head coach to lock up your roster bonus.

If you're the Falcons, it feels not only majorly disrespectful but dangerous. Victory formation after Atlanta had already waved the white flag was a signal the game was over. Running a play right into a defense that is geared down and waiting for you to take a knee was disrespectful and unlikely to sit well with many Atlanta fans.

With all of that said, Jameis Winston is the ultimate backup quarterback and promises to be an interesting watch. There isn't a team Winston can't beat on the right night and there is no defense in the league Winston won't at times hand five turnovers and the game. If you don't have a great developing quarterback in the backup spot Winston is the next best thing. A gunslinger who gives you the feeling you always have a chance.