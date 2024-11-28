4 reasons the Atlanta Falcons are still NFC South favorites
Falcons are still the favorites to win the NFC South.
1. Falcons hold two-game advantage with six games left
With one more win and the tiebreaker over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Atlanta Falcons should be happy with where they sit in the NFC South. They have fought their way to the top of the division and control their own destiny.
The Falcons have the much tougher schedule since the Bucs only play one team with a winning record but this is the NFL where any team can win on any given week. Just because the Bucs play teams like the Panthers, Saints, and Raiders doesn't mean they can't lose.
Atlanta has to be glad they don't have to rely on the play of another team to win the division crown. They have earned their way to the top and won't have to scoreboard-watch as the season winds down.