Blogging Dirty
FanSided

Comparing remaining NFC South schedule: Falcons are in big trouble

The NFC South will get interesting in the final six games.

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Julio Aguilar/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The Atlanta Falcons may be in first place but that could soon change.

The two teams competing for the division title—the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers—have vastly different levels of difficulty in their final six games. It will take the Falcons winning some tough games to land a division crown come January.

Falcons and Buccaneers have vastly different remaining schedules

With six games remaining, the Atlanta Falcons hold what is essentially a two-game lead when you account for the tiebreaker. This may seem like a comfortable lead for them with so few games remaining but that is far from the truth.

Here are the remaining schedules for the four NFC South teams:

Falcons

Buccaneers

Saints

Panthers

Week 13

vs. LAC

@ CAR

vs. LAR

vs. TB

Week 14

@ MIN

vs. LV

@ NYG

@ PHI

Week 15

@ LV

@ LAC

vs. WAS

vs. DAL

Week 16

vs. NYG

@ DAL

@ GB

vs. ARI

Week 17

@ WAS

vs. CAR

vs. LV

@ TB

Week 18

vs. CAR

vs. NO

@ NO

@ ATL

*Bolded marks a team with a winning record (following Week 13)

Each NFC South team has an even split of road and home games remaining but, unfortunately for the Falcons, that is where the equality ends.

Half of the Falcons' games are against teams with winning records, two coming in their next two games. They will get a break against the Raiders and perhaps the worst team in the NFL, the Giants.

However, the Buccaneers have the luxury of playing the Panthers twice, the Raiders, the Saints, and the broken Cowboys. How many of those games do you think they will lose? Two feels like a lot.

Ultimately, the Falcons must make sure the Bucs have either an even or worse record than them.

This is all just speculation but if the Falcons can go 2-1 against the Chargers, Vikings, and Commanders, they should be in good shape. It is just difficult to imagine them doing that after seeing what we saw in Denver over a week ago.

Next. determine the fate. 3 players who will determine Atlanta's fate. dark

Home/Falcons Schedule