Comparing remaining NFC South schedule: Falcons are in big trouble
The Atlanta Falcons may be in first place but that could soon change.
The two teams competing for the division title—the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers—have vastly different levels of difficulty in their final six games. It will take the Falcons winning some tough games to land a division crown come January.
Falcons and Buccaneers have vastly different remaining schedules
With six games remaining, the Atlanta Falcons hold what is essentially a two-game lead when you account for the tiebreaker. This may seem like a comfortable lead for them with so few games remaining but that is far from the truth.
Here are the remaining schedules for the four NFC South teams:
Falcons
Buccaneers
Saints
Panthers
Week 13
vs. LAC
@ CAR
vs. LAR
vs. TB
Week 14
@ MIN
vs. LV
@ NYG
@ PHI
Week 15
@ LV
@ LAC
vs. WAS
vs. DAL
Week 16
vs. NYG
@ DAL
@ GB
vs. ARI
Week 17
@ WAS
vs. CAR
vs. LV
@ TB
Week 18
vs. CAR
vs. NO
@ NO
@ ATL
*Bolded marks a team with a winning record (following Week 13)
Each NFC South team has an even split of road and home games remaining but, unfortunately for the Falcons, that is where the equality ends.
Half of the Falcons' games are against teams with winning records, two coming in their next two games. They will get a break against the Raiders and perhaps the worst team in the NFL, the Giants.
However, the Buccaneers have the luxury of playing the Panthers twice, the Raiders, the Saints, and the broken Cowboys. How many of those games do you think they will lose? Two feels like a lot.
Ultimately, the Falcons must make sure the Bucs have either an even or worse record than them.
This is all just speculation but if the Falcons can go 2-1 against the Chargers, Vikings, and Commanders, they should be in good shape. It is just difficult to imagine them doing that after seeing what we saw in Denver over a week ago.