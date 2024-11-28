4 reasons the Atlanta Falcons are still NFC South favorites
Falcons are still the favorites to win the NFC South.
4. Falcons have proven they can win tightly-contested games
Dating back to his time in Minnesota, Kirk Cousins has been one of the NFL's best when it comes to winning one-score games.
The NFL is a league full of one-score games. The good teams find a way to win those games and that is something the Falcons have done more often than not.
They have learned how to weather the storm of a game. Whether it was beating the Eagles on the road in a desperate situation or beating the Buccaneers in overtime in a primetime home game, this team has learned how to win.
Yes, these past two weeks have been disjointed but returning home after the bye week will be a good reset. Their experience winning games they shouldn't will come in handy over the final six games.