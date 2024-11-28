Blogging Dirty
FanSided

4 reasons the Atlanta Falcons are still NFC South favorites

Falcons are still the favorites to win the NFC South.

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons v Denver Broncos
Atlanta Falcons v Denver Broncos / Brooke Sutton/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 4
Next

4. Falcons have proven they can win tightly-contested games

Dating back to his time in Minnesota, Kirk Cousins has been one of the NFL's best when it comes to winning one-score games.

The NFL is a league full of one-score games. The good teams find a way to win those games and that is something the Falcons have done more often than not.

They have learned how to weather the storm of a game. Whether it was beating the Eagles on the road in a desperate situation or beating the Buccaneers in overtime in a primetime home game, this team has learned how to win.

Yes, these past two weeks have been disjointed but returning home after the bye week will be a good reset. Their experience winning games they shouldn't will come in handy over the final six games.

Next. Terry Fontenot trade history. Terry Fontenot's concerning trade history. dark

Home/Atlanta Falcons News