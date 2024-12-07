Is it feasible for Atlanta Falcons to release Kirk Cousins in offseason?
Kirk Cousins' struggles have put his future in doubt after just one season with the Atlanta Falcons. The former Pro Bowl quarterback hasn't played to the standard you would expect from someone with $100 million in guaranteed money.
The topic of trading him during the offseason has made headlines in recent weeks but what happens if no team is willing to take him on? Would the Falcons be able to trade him? Let's take a look at the numbers.
Kirk Cousins' contract leaves Atlanta Falcons with two options
To answer the main question as quickly as possible, the Atlanta Falcons have two options with Kirk Cousins during the offseason—run it back for another season or trade him. There is no way they will release him.
In the first year of his four-year, $180-million contract which includes $100 million in guarantees, it is no surprise that releasing him isn't feasible.
- Pre-June 1 release: -$25M savings, $65M dead cap 2025
- Post-June 1 release: $0 savings, $40M dead cap 2025, $25M dead cap 2026
If Terry Fontenot is done with Cousins, there is only one remaining option short of sticking with him for another season—trading him. In that case, it does become possible, even with his steep dead-cap charge.
Assuming it is post-June 1, adding draft pick(s), saving $12.5M, and turning to a high-upside second-year player in Michael Penix Jr. could outweigh the $12.5M and $25M dead-cap hits in 2025 and 2026.
All in all, there is no pretty way to move on from the high-priced free agent. While it isn't quite time to give up on him, things aren't trending in a positive direction.