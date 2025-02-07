4 Teams that could reconsider trading for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins

4. New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers wasn't able to save the franchise and take them to the playoffs as many expected. This seemed a fair expectation when you looked at the talent on the roster and the history of Rodgers when he was counted out. However, the veteran continues to prove what an alien Tom Brady was. This is what an aging quarterback is supposed to look like. It was clear the quarterback was fading away from contact and didn't want to get hit.

Still, this is another organization with an awful history of decision-making. What would be more fitting for the Jets to go from Rodgers to Kirk Cousins? The other option that makes sense is the team talking themselves into overpaying for the return of Sam Darnold.

No matter what direction the team goes there is a lot of reason for concern with their future. Young talent remains but it is yet to translate to winning anything of note. Cousins is a step back from the heights you believed Rodgers could take you. However, it might be your best chance of finding a way to fool your fanbase into believing they have a chance in the 2025 season. Kirk Cousins would be the ultimate Jets move.