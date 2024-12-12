4 Things Kirk Cousins must do in team's final four games to stay with Atlanta
By Nick Halden
2. Show arm strength
Rewind back to Atlanta's loss to the Saints and compare this version of Kirk Cousins to the player who showed up against Tampa Bay. The complete change in velocity and decision-making is astounding. That has been the defining piece of Kirk's late season slide is a complete lack of power in his throws. It has left the quarterback second-guessing his decisions and leading defenders right into an interception.
It is as if Cousins understands he doesn't have the power to get the ball where it needs to go hesitates and makes the throw after the defense has caught up. It is the exact issue that resulted in Desmond Ridder being sent to the bench last season.
The biggest difference is at least Ridder still had clear power in his arm to put the ball where it needed to go. Cousins did flash this against the Vikings making two nice throws to Darnell Mooney. The quarterback's power has been there but with zero consistency. If you're going to buy into another season of the veteran quarterback you have to see not only four wins but a consistent ability to make NFL throws with the needed velocity.