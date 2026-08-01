4 things you may have missed from the Falcons' third practice of training camp

We have hit the weekend, and with that, the first week of Atlanta Falcons' training camp is coming to an end. We'll have another practice session this morning before an off day tomorrow, and with that, it offers another chance to evaluate the biggest storylines from another unproblematic day of practice.

We got to see Michael Penix Jr. return to practice while Tua Tagovailoa continued to ramp up from the back issue that has limited him. But Jack Strand still got the majority of reps at quarterback, and his breakout is starting to become impossible to ignore--especially after a good showing on Friday.

The revolving door at quarterback isn't ideal, but the controversy that plagued that opening day of training camp are firmly in the rearview mirror. But the quarterbacks did not offer the only intriguing storylines on Friday, so here's what you may have missed in the wake of Strand's big performance.

What are the biggest storylines from Day 3 of Falcons training camp?

Jawaan Taylor is nearing a return

Falcons starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor was sidelined during OTAs due to lingering elbow and tricep injuries sustained late in 2025, and he was later placed on active/PUP list to kick off training camp. They signed him despite the rehab, but it's starting to seem like he's nearing a return to 100%.

While addressing the media, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that they expect Taylor back "in the next few days, a week" and that he's progressing well in his rehab. But until he comes back, expect Michael Jerrell to keep taking on the bulk of the first-team reps for Atlanta at right tackle.

Another big day for Zachariah Branch

Zachariah Branch has been the star of the offseason for the Atlanta Falcons, and he has not skipped a beat in training camp. He started training camp working with the second-team offense behind Drake London, Jahan Dotson, and Olamide Zaccheus, but he's starting to push for a starting role.

In 1-on-1 drills in Friday's session, the third-round rookie proved just how much of a human highlight reel he can be. Branch made AJ Woods look foolish on multiple different reps, which further confirmed how much of a matchup nightmare he can be both down the field and as a gadget guy.

Nick Folk is doing exactly what the Falcons have asked him to

One of the biggest concerns the Dirty Birds dealt with last season were their kicker woes. Younghoe Koo was horrible and Parker Romo was worse, but thankfully they managed to pull off a massive upgrade at the position by signing Nick Folk to a two-year deal--one of the league's best kickers.

Folk made 93.6% of his field goal attempts across his last six seasons and missed just one attempt last year. Thankfully his time in Atlanta has told a similar story. Per ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Folk went 5-for-5 on field goals during Friday's practice--including a 48-yarder. And he'll be kicking indoors for the first time since 2009, so the 41-year-old will make all the difference in the kicking game.

Kendal Daniels enjoyed a scheduled rest day

The Falcons definitely aren't the league's healthiest team now, but they did get Kendal Daniels back at the start of training camp. The fourth-round rookie was sidelined during OTAs and mandatory minicamp due to a calf issue (which he referred to as tendonitis) that's lingered since college.

Since he participated in the first two days of training camp with no problem, Stefanski revealed that the 23-year-old was given a scheduled rest day. JD Bertrand took reps with the second-team defense in Daniels' place alongside fellow rookie Harold Perkins Jr.