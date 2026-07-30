It took 1 practice for Zachariah Branch to force Falcons into a difficult choice

Out of the six players the Atlanta Falcons selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, one of them is already starting to make an instant impact in training camp. And it's unsurprisingly been the rookie who has been capturing most of the buzz throughout the summer in third-round wideout Zachariah Branch.

Branch shined during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, and it took one practice in training camp for him to confirm that he managed to sustain that momentum. He caught a beautiful 45-yard touchdown from Michael Penix Jr. in 7-on-7s, for which A.J. Terrell and Jessie Bates were the nearest defenders.

The 22-year-old has proven himself as a capable deep threat, showing a side of him we haven't really seen since he was at USC. And given Branch is still plenty dynamic as a gadget guy, there's no doubt in my mind that he'll be the man to offer this Falcons offense the explosive element they missed.

Zachariah Branch is starting to push for a starting role with the Falcons

The craziest part is that he didn't even run with the Falcons' first-team offense during team period. The starting receiver trio was Drake London, Jahan Dotson, and Olamide Zaccheus--but while Zaccheus is running with the starters for now, that trend may not last as long as we expect it to.

Since the Dirty Birds have such elite weapons, it often makes it hard for other players to stand out--but such is the case when you're sharing the field with guys like London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts. But not only has Branch lived up to the task, he's been one of the biggest stars in training camp.

There's no doubt that the receiver battle will come down to these two to be the starting slot, and this coaching staff is just giving Branch the rookie treatment this early in training camp. But with the way he's been playing, his amazing first impression may catapult him into the starting lineup pretty soon.

Zaccheus has more proven NFL production under his belt, but training camp further proved the notion that the upside is much higher with Zachariah Branch. He may be a little undersized, but the 4.35 speed is undeniable--and is making him one of the most exciting young weapons in this offense.

As long as the Georgia product keeps producing highlight plays throughout the remainder of training camp (and during the preseason), it wouldn't be even the slightest bit surprising to see him carve out extra playing time--and potentially crack the starting lineup in place of Zaccheus.

Since it hasn't taken long for Zachariah Branch to pour gasoline on the hype train, it's only a matter of time before he's operating out of the slot in 3-WR sets.