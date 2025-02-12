4 Top Atlanta Falcons 2025 free agents and where they will land

2. KhaDarel Hodge- Atlanta Falcons

One of the best moments of Atlanta's 2024 season was Hodge stepping in for an injured Drake London in overtime. Atlanta didn't hesitate to target Hodge right away and the special teams ace rewarded the Falcons with a walk-off touchdown. Still, the Falcons need to be focused on finding better depth at the receiver position. After Drake London and Darnell Mooney, the team has a lot of question marks.

This doesn't mean drafting a receiver highly or signing a top free agent. Simply go out and add a proven role player to improve your depth while re-signing Hodge as well. The Atlanta special teamer should be brought back at a reasonable rate when you look at the free agent market. His value to the Falcons is far higher than what his expected market value will be.

Hodge brings energy to special teams and has shown himself consistently capable of making a surprise play. Bringing him back is an obvious decision the team should make early on in free agency. The energy and effort of Hodge is what has him on an NFL roster and has helped him consistently jump off the screen. The Falcons need to bring that back to their roster for the 2025 season.