4 veteran free agents Falcons must sign after Jalon Walker injury news

The Atlanta Falcons were dealt a possibly devastating blow on Tuesday afternoon, as emerging star pass rusher Jalon Walker was carted off the field after suffering an injury. While there has yet to be any official confirmation, the initial fear is that Walker, who was picked 15th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, suffered a torn ACL.

With the Falcons defense already coming into the year with questions, and with fellow 2025 first-rounder James Pearce Jr. in the middle of a legal situation that could warrant discipline from the league, the Falcons need to act fast if Walker is going to be on the mend for a long time,

These four veteran pass rushers are all free agents, should take no time at all to work their way into a fairly regular role with the Falcons, and won't break the back. This team can't afford to let Walker get hurt and do nothing about it.

4 veterans Atlanta Falcons must sign after Jalon Walker injury

4. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Okoronkwo, who didn't get on the field much at all for the Eagles last season, has carved out a very nice career as a designated pass rusher who can provide a burst a speed in a limited role. While the furthest thing from a difference-maker, he will likely not cost much to bring in.

3. Emmanuel Ogbah

Ogbah's pass rush upside is severely limited at this point in his career, but with back-to-back seasons of five sacks before 2025 and the ability to get his body in the way as a run defender, Ogbah can be a cheap veteran addition for depth if Atlanta likes the rotation they have.

2. Leonard Floyd

Floyd only recorded 3.5 sacks last season, which is a sharp decline for a player who amassed at least 8.5 sacks in each of the five prior seasons. However, Floyd already has familiarity with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich's scheme, and that could be worth its weight in gold at this point in the year.

1. Kyle Van Noy

Van Noy, who has spent the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, might be the best option to replace Walker if Atlanta wants someone with a similar style of play. Van Noy's flexibility will not only help them on the field, but he will also provide some veteran leadership that will help a young team trying to get its feet under it for a new coach.