Falcons receive worst-case scenario on Jalon Walker after training camp injury

The Atlanta Falcons just received the worst news imaginable on the Jalon Walker front. After the second-year edge rusher was carted off the field during today's practice due to a left leg injury, it quickly became clear the injury wasn't good when the Falcons ended practice immediately after.

As soon as the injury happened my stomach dropped. This wasn't going to end in any good news, and unfortunately, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport just confirmed that. RapSheet reported that Walker is feared to have torn his ACL, an injury that'll sideline him for all of the 2026 season--a heartbreaker.

The 22-year-old went down during a pass-rush drill while Atlanta was doing a two-minute situation, and practice came to a screeching halt. The whole team was down on one knee, and the team came over to embrace him after he was put on the cart and before he was carted into the locker room.

The Atlanta Falcons just lost Jalon Walker to a season-ending ACL tear

In terms of players the Atlanta Falcons couldn't afford to lose, Jalon Walker was near the top of the list. The young pass-rusher was expected to take on a much larger role for the defense in Year 2, and he was floated as a popular breakout candidate who would take another step forward this season.

The Dirty Birds were planning to utilize Walker's versatility more in 2026--playing him more at his college position of inside linebacker in addition to playing a role off the edge. They wanted him to help replace Kaden Elliss and become more of a swiss-army knife for Jeff Ulbrich's defense to utilize.

The Georgia product ranked sixth among edge rushers in run defense grade in 2025 and added 5.5 sacks to his total in just nine starts. He was due to become the future of this Atlanta pass-rush, but now that he's going to miss the season, the edge rushing room is in some dire straits without him.

Fellow 2025 first-round pick James Pearce Jr. is facing a likely suspension for his offseason arrest, which has the Falcons already down their top-two edge rushers. At this point, they have no choice to join the market for extra pass-rush help and put their $38 million in remaining cap space to good use.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Atlanta was looking for extra pass-rushers before the Walker injury, but now they have no choice. Right now, their top three edge rushers are Samson Ebukam, Azeez Ojulari, and Bralen Trice--and Trice doesn't have a single NFL snap under his belt while Ojulari is also injury-prone.

Losing Jalon Walker is truly heartbreaking for the Falcons because he was bound to develop into one of the faces of this defense in 2026. He leaves some major shoes to fill.