49ers’ roster gymnastics could see the Falcons reunite with a former fan favorite

Russell Gage used to be a household name to Atlanta Falcons fans. In 2020 he emerged as a viable WR3 behind Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, and he established himself as the perfect security blanket in their absence in 2021. He has not appeared in an NFL game since 2022, and the LSU product is on the verge of an NFL comeback.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported yesterday that the San Francisco 49ers were releasing the 29-year-old in hopes of signing him to their practice squad. But the saga doesn’t end there: barring any other team picking up Gage, San Francisco will promote him back to the active roster ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks. Pretty bizarre, right?

Roster juggling: 49ers releasing WR Russell Gage from their active roster, but intend to sign him to their practice squad and elevate him for Sunday’s game vs. Seattle if he does not sign elsewhere. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2025

That’s where the Falcons come in. Terry Fontenot’s roster isn’t exactly brimming with proven depth at receiver. Darnell Mooney’s Week 1 status is in doubt and behind him is a mix of Casey Washington, Jamal Agnew, and KhaDarrel Hodge—and none of them are world-beaters.

Falcons could consider a reunion with Russell Gage

So maybe a reunion between Gage and the Dirty Birds could be in the cards. In 2020, Gage amassed a career-high 786 yards on 72 receptions before recording 770 yards the following season. That put him on the free agency radar, so he signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Buccaneers.

In his first season in Tampa Bay, his yardage took a dip while playing with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but scored a career-high five touchdowns in 2022. But then the injury bug hit, the Louisiana native missed all of 2023 with a torn patellar tendon before having stints with both the Ravens and 49ers’ practice squads.

The 49ers’ receiver room is battered due to injury, so it’s not unthinkable that Gage could see the field often in 2025. Jauan Jennings is hurt and amid a contract dispute, Brandon Aiyuk could miss nearly half the season, and Kyle Shanahan had to sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling to provide the team some depth.

All Gage would have to do for playing time is beat out Chiefs acquisition Skyy Moore—who has been one of the most disappointing wideouts in football since entering the NFL back in 2022.

Bringing back a familiar face who already knows the city, the fanbase, and the pressure of playing in the NFC South could provide a low-risk, high-reward depth move. And for Gage, what better way to complete his comeback story than returning to where it all began?

For more Atlanta Falcons news and analysis: