Veteran receiver’s uncertain Week 1 status is a setback the Falcons can’t afford

The theme of the Atlanta Falcons’ 2025 season will be doing whatever is necessary to get the most out of second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr—and that requires the offense to be at full strength. Losing Penix’s blind side protector in Kaleb McGary for the season was a significant setback, but the team seemingly feels confident in Elijah Wilkinson and Storm Norton when he returns from injury.

But just as important has been the shoulder injury Darnell Mooney has been battling for the entirety of training camp. The Dirty Birds boast a solid receiver core, but aside from Drake London, the room is not deep enough to genuinely produce if the Tulane product misses more time.

Luckily for both Falcons fans and fantasy football managers, the 27-year-old returned to practice and seems to be ramping up in hopes of playing against the Bucs on Sunday. But earlier this week, Raheem Morris called Mooney “day to day”, saying “we’ll see” about his Week 1 status. And that uncertainty is death in the NFL

Darnell Mooney missing Week 1 is the Falcons’ worst-case scenario

In his first season in Atlanta after signing a three-year, $39 million deal last offseason, Mooney quickly proved he was worth the money. His 15.5 yards per reception and five receiving touchdowns both marked career-highs, while he came just short of recording the second 1,000 yard season of his career.

And in what should only be a pass-heavier offense with the former Washington star under center, he should only benefit further. Bijan Robinson will be a factor in the passing game and Kyle Pitts could be in for a bounce-back campaign, but the 2020 fifth-round pick is more valuable than people realize across from London.

London—who finished fourth in the NFL with 1,271 receiving yards in 2024—is already expected to see double-coverage in 2025, which is exactly why Mooney’s presence is non-negotiable. Without him, Penix will have to turn to Pitts and Robinson as safety valves to exploit what is a shaky pass defense—which is far from what Zac Robinson wants to dial up.

Atlanta hasn’t made the playoffs since 2017, and with a young quarterback trying to establish confidence, starting the season without a top target could be the exact kind of stumble that lingers. And it doesn't help that the wideouts next in line for targets would be KhaDarrel Hodge, Jamal Agnew, and Casey Washington—who shined in Mooney's absence.

The season opener against Tampa is about momentum between the NFC South’s two top teams that could drastically alter both team's seasons. And if that Buccaneers’ secondary can take away one weapon, could make all the difference—which is why Mooney’s presence (or lack thereof) on Sunday is so crucial.

