5 Atlanta Falcons who must be better to beat desperate Dallas Cowboys
By Nick Halden
5. Younghoe Koo
Back-to-back really bad games from the usually reliable Atlanta kicker. Against Seattle, Koo had a chance to stop the bleeding and give the Falcons reason to settle down and believe they were in the game. A miss set the Seahawks up to completely flip things and the wheels would quickly fall off. The next week was hardly better with the Falcons kicker missing a key late score.
With Kirk Cousins scrambling and setting up a sneak for a first down that gave the kicker what should have been an easy chip shot to put the lead at eight. All the drama is taken out of the game understanding the worst thing that can happen is Tampa forcing overtime.
Instead, Koo missed and the game was wide open for Tampa to take advantage of a struggling Atlanta defense. The Falcons survived but it shouldn't have been as close of a call as it was. Koo's back-to-back key misses in key spots aren't cause for panic but they are noteworthy.
Completely out of character for the historically reliable Koo, the Falcons need a bounce back game to ease any reason for concern.