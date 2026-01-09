5 dark-horse head coach candidates that would shock Falcons fans

We all know the top head coach candidates: Joe Brady, Klint Kubiak, Chris Shula, etc. But oftentimes, there are secret candidates trending in NFL circles.

One could argue that is the direction the Atlanta Falcons went with Raheem Morris. Many didn't expect him to be in serious consideration because he already had his opportunity as an interim head coach.

Arthur Blank just needs to conduct a wide search and hire the best guy, preferably an offensive mind. Here are some names he may consider that would stun the fanbase.

5 surprising Falcons head coaching candidates Arthur Blank could hire

1. Jay Harbaugh (Seahawks special teams coordinator)

Jay Harbaugh, the son of Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, has had a successful second year as the Seattle Seahawks special teams coordinator. He has led an all-around great unit.

The 'Hawks finished the season third in yards per kick return (28), tied for fourth in yards per kick return allowed (24), tied for sixth in yard per punt (49), third in yards per punt return (15.4), tied for first in punt return touchdowns (2), kick return touchdowns (1), and field goals blocked (2)

For a Falcons team that struggled mightily on special teams, Harbaugh would be a nice hire. Plus, he has plenty of coaching success and experience in his family to lean on.

2. Grant Udinski (Jaguars offensive coordinator)

Odds are you haven't heard of Grant Udinski. He has been an instrumental part of the Jacksonville Jaguars' fast turnaround under rookie head coach Liam CoCoenhen.

While Coen calls the plays, Udinski has had a huge impact on helping Trevor Lawrence have a career year. He has also helped bring Travis Etienne, Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, and Brenton Strange along. He should be getting more promotion buzz.

3. Brian Flores (Vikings defensive coordinator)

While Brian Flores is a household name, he hasn't been getting too much attention for a head coaching position.

The former Miami Dolphins head coach has helped lead an aggressive, swarming Vikings defense for the past three years. He also had solid success as the Dolphins head man, before being fired for little cause.

4. Ryan Grubb (Alabama offensive coordinator)

This one would be a complete shot in the dark for Blank, but it is certainly made possible because of Michael Penix Jr.

Penix Jr. had great success with Grubb calling plays while at Washington. The two know each other's strengths better than anyone. Grubb had some exposure in the NFL last year with the Seahawks before going to Alabama.

So if Blank wants to put all the chips in the basket of Penix Jr., hiring Grubb would make sense.

5. Kalen DeBoer (Alabama head coach)

The chances that Kalen DeBoer would leave Alabama are slim-to-none, but there is a chance.

The reason for that is the unfair pressure he has been under with the Crimson Tide. He has been tasked with filling the shoes of all-time great Nick Saban, and his first two years have been met with intense scrutiny.

If he wants to get out of that situation, he could jump to the NFL. Penix Jr. was his quarterback and Grubb was his OC when he was Washington's head coach. Perhaps the trio could link up in the same roles in the pros.