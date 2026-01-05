Falcons' Raheem Morris replacement feels painfully obvious after latest bombshell firing

The Atlanta Falcons just shocked the NFL world by firing both Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot following their Week 18 victory, which means a new regime is coming to Atlanta in 2026. And this means that the Falcons must act swiftly to agree to a deal with the most sought-after coach available, Cleveland's Kevin Stefanski.

Somehow, Stefanski was just fired by the Browns since his last two seasons in Cleveland left a lot to be desired. However, of all of the available coaches, his pedigree of success is by far the most extensive, since he dragged horrible Browns' rosters to the playoffs that had no business being there.

The two-time Coach of the Year has compiled an 8-26 record since the start of 2024, but is still a significantly better offensive mind than Morris ever was. The Falcons need an offensive mind who can work on developing Michael Penix Jr. into a star, and Stefanski is capable of doing exactly that.

The Falcons must pursue Kevin Stefanski to replace Raheem Morris

The 43-year-old's most impressive coaching feat was leading the 2023 Browns to an 11-6 record. That was the year that an aging Joe Flacco started down the stretch, and Stefanski's masterful play-calling saw the Super Bowl champion be named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year that season.

Stefanski won a playoff game with Baker Mayfield and the Browns back in 2020, but taking 38-year-old signal-caller past his prime to the playoffs is far more impressive. However, Cleveland's decision to trade for Deshaun Watson set them back, and he kept them afloat despite that disastrous choice.

Jimmy Haslam and GM Andrew Berry did him zero favors by the end, and he still managed to get a lot out of Shedeur Sanders down the stretch. Unfortunately, a strong rookie class couldn't save him, even though he was the man doing a lot with a little for one of the league's most tortured franchises.

Stefanski's scheme is predicated on running the football, and luckily, the Falcons boast arguably the best running back in football in Bijan Robinson. He can treat Bijan like his new Nick Chubb, who was one of the most productive backs in football a few seasons back in large part due to Stefanski.

He also employs a very play-action centric offensive scheme, which is the scheme in which Penix thrives. Zac Robinson was physically incapable of catering the offense to his strengths, but Stefanski will tap into his arm talent by utilizing the run game in order to set up the play-action passing attack.

With all of the talent at his disposal in Atlanta, there's no telling what the Falcons can accomplish, especially if Jeff Ulbrich sticks around to keep coaching the defense, since he fits what Arthur Blank is searching for.