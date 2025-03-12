5 free agents we are relieved the Falcons didn't severely overpay for

There is no time like free agency; it is a time when average players get paid like All-Pro players and it happens every year. Add in this year's less-than-stellar class of players and things are only compounded.

As it pertains to the Atlanta Falcons, they have remained relatively quiet. Fans have been screaming at the top of their lungs for more moves to be made. However, that usually isn't the best plan and these jaw-dropping contracts only prove that.

Massive contracts the Atlanta Falcons were smart to avoid

Josh Sweat's 4yr, $76.1M contract w/ Cardinals

Josh Sweat is a great player who would've been a nice addition to the Atlanta Falcons. However, handing a pass rusher who has had one double-digit sack season for nearly $80 million is too rich.

The now-former Eagles pass rusher's dominant Super Bowl performance had a lot to do with his massive contract -- it is recency bias at its best.

Chase Young's 3yr, $51M contract w/ Saints

I talked a lot about the Falcons potentially stealing Chase Young from the Saints. He is still relatively young and much of his production isn't shown on most stat sheets.

With that being said, I never thought he would get $50 million; that is just ridiculous. Not to mention, it becomes even more inexplicable when you consider the team who handed him that contract. The whole thing doesn't make sense and we should be glad the good guys stayed far away.

Nate Hobbs' 4yr, $48M contract w/ Packers

Another name I thought the Falcons should consider, but glad they didn't. Nate Hobbs landing a $50 million contract as a slot defender who has battled injuries is unbelievable. Don't get me wrong, he is a fantastic player but the risk isn't worth it.

Javon Kinlaw's 3yr, $45M contract w/ Commanders

Javon Kinlaw was often discussed as a potential target for the Falcons because of his ties with Jeff Ulbrich. However, I don't think the Falcons or Ulbrich ever could've imagined that the defensive tackle could land a contract worth $15 million per year. The former first-round pick only had four-and-a-half sacks last year which is supposedly his forte.

Tershawn Wharton's 3yr, $45M contract w/ Panthers

Again, where did this come from? Tershawn Wharton's name is one that most NFL fans have never heard of and he played on the Chiefs!

Granted, he did have six-and-a-half sacks last year but is that worth $45 million? Heck no. And it isn't like he has been overly productive in any statistic having amassed just 13.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 114 tackles over his five-year career.