5 offseason changes the Atlanta Falcons must make to end playoff drought

5. Draft contributors

The Michael Penix Jr. pick remains difficult to evaluate based on the timing of the decision. Atlanta choosing a quarterback so soon after signing Kirk Cousins was viewed as an odd decision. One Atlanta fans are now in love with after Kirk's failure and what we've seen from the rookie quarterback. Michael Penix Jr. is the future and how much credit the front office deserves for this is up for debate.

What isn't is the fact that Fontenot's 2024 draft class is one of the worst in recent history. The Falcons' rookie class was consistently inactive or unable to make an impact if they did find their way into the game. Pieces the Falcons traded up for being unable to find their way onto the active roster was further confirmation Terry Fontenot has been a poor talent evaluator.

As frustrating as it might be the front office won't be facing any changes in 2025. Fontenot is still in charge leaving Atlanta fans wary about how the offseason will go. The good news being it is almost impossible to have a worse class. Atlanta simply needs their front office to find 2-3 contributors in the 2025 draft class to give them a chance to take that next step.