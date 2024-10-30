5 winners (and 4 losers) for Falcons through the first half of season
Winner: Darnell Mooney, WR
Everyone knew there was more in the tank for Darnell Mooney during his time with the Chicago Bears. the under-performing receiver had a 1,000-yard season but was ridden down by poor quarterback play in the succeeding seasons.
Mooney came to Atlanta knowing he would get stable quarterback play. He has quickly proven that's all that separated him between being an afterthought and being a focal point.
The free-agent acquisition is on pace to break 1,000 yards and score nine touchdowns. He has been Cousins' go-to guy to get down the field in a flash. Outside of an ugly drop against Tampa Bay, he has been excellent.
Loser: Matthew Judon, OLB
From a successful offseason acquisition to a disappointing one; Matt Judon has been nothing short of terrible. The Falcons sent a third-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for one of the worst edge defenders in the game, according to PFF.
He hasn't recorded a sack since Week 2 and his only memorable play was his deflection that led to Troy Andersen's pick-six against New Orleans. The Falcons wish they could undo this trade.