6 massive mistakes Atlanta Falcons cannot fall victim to this offseason

3. Falcons cannot trade Kyle Pitts for nothing

Undoubtedly, tight end Kyle Pitts will be discussed as a possible trade piece this offseason. He will be on the fifth-year option of his deal, meaning trading him would clear over $10M off the books.

It may be tempting to take a mid-round pick but you cannot simply give away the former Pro Bowler because of fan perception. While he hasn't been everything we expected from a No. 4 pick, he hasn't been as bad as the public thinks. Not to mention, you would then have to find a pass-catching threat to replace him

Anything worse than an early day-two pick should have the Atlanta Falcons hanging up the phone.

4. Falcons cannot disregard Michael Penix Jr.'s blindside

Michael Penix Jr. being a lefty brings a small issue to the offense. You always want your best pass protector protecting the backside of your quarterback -- Jake Matthews has been just that for over a decade. Now, Kaleb McGary has become that important piece.

McGary has improved since he was drafted. He has developed into a great player but he still occasionally struggles giving up quick pressure. Normally, a righty quarterback would see that immediately but Penix will have his back turned increasing his risk of injury.

The front office has to determine if replacing McGary is worth the risk, or if they should continue with what has been working, for the most part.