7 winners (and 6 losers) of the Atlanta Falcons 2025 season

Winner: Falcons wide receivers

You could argue the Atlanta Falcons had the best group of wide receivers in the NFL. Numerous players had career years under the guidance of offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

Drake London soared over 1,000 yards and was fourth in the league, Darnell Mooney was just short of 1,000 yards as he reclaimed the spot as one of the league's most explosive receivers, Ray-Ray McCloud III had his best season by far, and KhaDarel Hodge made some memorable plays.

It was an outstanding year for the Dirty Birds' top four receivers.

Loser: Two veteran defenders

Matt Judon and Justin Simmons came to Atlanta hoping to continue what had been two brilliant careers in the NFL. Instead, their future is as uncertain as ever after failing to make an impact that would warrant a re-signing.

Both struggled throughout the season and were liabilities oftentimes. Judon did go on a surge to close out the season but it is hard to ignore the weeks of idleness.

We will have to wait and see what their next moves are. It feels Simmons is as good as gone while Judon could return on a short, cheap deal.