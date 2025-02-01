8 bold predictions for Falcons 2025 offseason: Massive FA signings incoming?

3. Falcons release two starters with a combined 245 games with the franchise

Kaleb McGary and Grady Jarrett are two names we have grown accustomed to seeing on Sundays. The right tackle has played 93 games over six seasons while the defensive tackle has 152 games over ten seasons.

But seniority isn't always a good thing in the NFL, especially when your salary exceeds your play.

By releasing McGary the Falcons would save $14.5M with $2M in dead cap. With a lefty quarterback, he would be the blindside protector which isn't the most comforting thought, thus a release is likely.

For Grady, his release would save $16.3M with $4.1M in dead cap. The Falcons made an effort last offseason to get younger at the position which signals toward the legend's release, possibly even a trade.

4. Kirk Cousins survives the offseason, makes Falcons Week 1 roster

Many are calling Terry Fontenot's bluff right now; the general manager took to the podium and stated that the team is confident in Kirk Cousins being Michael Penix Jr.'s backup next season.

It doesn't take an expert to realize it is an attempt to leverage a potential trade. The Falcons are in a difficult spot requiring patience. That patience may extend into the start of next season.

A team will get desperate enough after they don't land their favorite quarterback of the offseason or if their starter gets injured -- that is when the Falcons should negotiate a trade. It will maximize their compensation even if it costs them some money.